The beaches of San Javier will once again become open-air cinemas

San Javier will recover cinema on the beach with a family cinema program for summer nights at Mistral beach, in La Manga del Mar Menor and El Pescador beach, in Santiago de la Ribera. The Councilor for Culture, David Martínez, and the coordinator of municipal libraries, Toni Díaz, presented the initiative “which was in great demand among the public” and which is organized by the departments of Culture through the Municipal and Tourism Library.

The sessions will be on Tuesdays from July 26 to August 23 at Mistral beach and on Wednesdays from August 10 to 24 at El Pescador beach, in Santiago de la Ribera. Sessions will start at 10:00 p.m.

On the Mistral beach in La Manga del Mar Menor you can see Explota, Explota, the Spanish musical comedy directed by Nacho Álvarez with themes by Rafaella Carrá, on July 26. On Tuesday, August 2, The Spiderwick Chronicles, the film adaptation of children’s fantasy and suspense books of the same name, will be screened. The musical Mamma mia, starring Meryl Streep with the songs of ABBA, on August 9. On Tuesday the 16th there will be a surprise title, which will be announced upon arrival at the beach. Finally, on the 23rd, La gallina Turuleta will be screened.

At El Pescador beach, in Santiago de la Ribera, there will be three screenings: the first, on August 10 with Explota, Explota; on August 17, La gallina Turuleta will be seen; and the surprise title, which we will not know until the last day of the cycle on the riverside beach, on August 24.