The backstage area of ​​the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, described as ‘chaotic’

A day after the news of Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE, the word we are hearing the most is “change”. Most specialized media agree that there will be a gradual change within WWEwhich has generated a wave of enthusiasm among talent and fans.

The last 24 hours have been a veritable stream of news and information. In this sense, Fightful has offered a new update on the subject, with different points that we show you below.

creative control

As we reported yesterday, Bruce Prichard will lead the creative team from now on. Also, Ed Koskey and Triple H also helped during the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown. In this sense, the producers were informed that Prichard will assume many of the television functions that were in the hands of Vince McMahon, although it is not expected to be something permanent.

Meanwhile, the talent is wondering who will be in charge of running this feature on a stable basis in the future. In this sense, Fightful points out that one of them indicated that most of the roster has a good relationship with Triple H, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahonso they wonder what kind of creative obstacles they would have to overcome.

As for the expected changes, almost all the talents with whom the medium was able to speak indicated that it will depend on who finally takes control. In this sense, many of them believe that if Prichard continues at the helm, the changes will be minimal. However, if it is someone else, the probability of moving forward will be much higher.

Also, a source within the creative team believes there will now be fewer rematch fights. In this regard, it is well known that Vince McMahon liked these types of pairings, as he thought they made sense. However, he would later forget that they had done it many times. On the other hand, other sources within the creative circle They claim that McMahon had trouble remembering the names of some talents.

Meanwhile, many of the people the outlet was able to contact believe that the imminent direction of the company will not deviate from Vince McMahon’s vision out of “respect”although they believe that small improvements could be made that can make a big difference.

Last episode of Friday Night SmackDown



Brock Lesnar’s departure caused the script for the last blue brand show to have to be rewritten to not include the fighter. However, when he returned to the building in a much better mood, he was added back into the program.

Meanwhile, the media points out that, originally, the script had more than one presentation of Maximum Male Models, and a more extended segment of the confrontation between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan. In addition, several sources claim that the area of backstage it was chaos due to the nature of the Vince McMahon announcement, the 5 PM meeting, and the departure of Brock Lesnar.

In addition, many people within the company believe that It was a weaker show than normal from the point of view of productionand those involved in this matter they also think that this will be the case in the future.

Talent reaction after Vince McMahon announcement

The media points out that the vast majority of talent was surprised by the news. However, there was no unanimous celebration after learning of his retirement. Nevertheless, many veteran superstars were “offended” after being previously and repeatedly informed that Vince was not going anywhere. In this sense, many of the main stars of the company seemed despondent after the news, pointing out that they had no idea what will happen from now on.

On the other hand, a WWE talent noted that “it didn’t take a scandal for such a move, and it made a lot of people wonder who’s going to be next to go, especially within Vince’s inner circle.” Most of the talents with whom the outlet was able to speak believe that Kevin Dunn will be the next to leave the company or will be forced out.. Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reporters have been in touch with former talent since the second story was published.

Finally, another of the talents indicated the following: “I don’t think anything is permanent. Triple H was eliminated, Stephanie was eliminated, Bruce left the company for a decade, Johnny has been in and out, and none of them have the power that Vince has. I’m not convinced you can stay away, especially if you feel like the waters have settled down.“.

