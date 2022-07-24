The 10 best Netflix movies so far this year | FAME

What to watch on Netflix? That is a question that many streaming platform users They are made whenever they have time and want to entertain themselves with content from the service. In this way, they have various series, movies and all kinds of audiovisual material in its extensive catalog.

In that sense, Netflix It also has some original productions, made exclusively for the platform and that you can enjoy with your subscription. Thus, this 2022, the entertainment company premiered some feature films and here we show you the best positioned in the famous portal IMDb.

Next, we present you the 10 best Netflix movies so far this year, according to the prestigious ranking of Internet Movie Database.

We present the 10 best movies on the platform so far this year (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT ARE THE TOP 10 NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES OF 2022?

10. Against the Ice (dir. Peter Flinth) – 6.5

Also known as “Lost in the Arctic”, “Against the Ice” (2022) is based on real events. In 1909, the Danish Alabama Expedition, led by the renowned Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) undertakes a difficult mission to prove that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land and refute the United States’ claim to the territory.

Leaving his crew behind, the inexperienced Iver Iversen (Joe Cole). The film is directed by peter flint and the past premiered March 2, 2022.

9. Metal Lords (dir. Peter Sollett) – 6.7

“Metal Lords” (2022) is a film that tells the story of Hunter and Kevin, two marginalized teenagers. For them, the path to glory is clear: surrender to metal, win the Battle of the Bands and be worshiped as if they were gods.

The film is directed by Peter Sollett and starring Brett Gelman and Adrian Greensmith. The past premiered April 8, 2022.

8. The Adam Project (dir. Shawn Levy) – 6.7

Also known as “The Adam Project”the movie “The Adam Project” (2022) tells the story of Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a time traveler from the year 2050. He has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances.

When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling back to the year 2022, and to the only place he knows from this time in his life: his home, where his 12-year-old self lives. The film is directed by shawn levy and the past premiered March 11, 2022.

7. Il filo invisibile (dir. Marco Simon Puccioni) – 6.7

Known in English asThe Invisible Thread” and in Spanish as “the invisible thread” either “The imperceptible thread”, “The invisible edge” (2022) is an Italian film. This tells how a teenage son with two parents makes a documentary about them, but a plot twist in the real life of his family surprises him.

6. Penyalin Cahaya (dir. Wregas Bhanuteja) – 6.7

Known in English asphotocopier” and in Spanish as “The photocopier”, “Penyalin Cahaya” (2022) is an Indonesian film. The film tells the story of Sur, who lost her scholarship because drunken selfies of her were spread on the Internet.

Sur turns to Amin for help, a boy who works in a photocopier. Together, at the store, they try to find out the truth about the night of the party by hacking into the students’ phones.

5. Munich: The Edge of War (dir. Christian Schwochow) – 6.8

Also known as “Munich on the eve of a war”, “Munich: The Edge of War” (2022) is a film set in the fall of 1938, when Europe is on the brink of war. As Hilter prepares to invade Czechoslovakia, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution.

The young British civil servant Hugh Legat (George McKay) travels to Munich for an emergency conference, where German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niehwohner). Paul is a former classmate of Hugh’s from his time at Oxford. As they both see if war can be avoided, and at what cost, the two friends find themselves at the center of a political plot, in which their own lives may be in danger.

4. The House (dir. Emma De Swaef, Marc James Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Paloma Baeza) – 6.8

Also known as “Home”, “The House” (2022) is a stop-motion animated production. Across several eras, a poor family, a real estate developer, and a jaded landlady are all connected to the same mysterious house.

3. Rescued by Ruby (dir. Katt Shea) – 7.1

Also known as “Ruby the Hero Dog” either “Ruby’s Rescue”, “Rescued by Ruby” (2022) is a film directed by katt shea and written by Karen Janssen. This tells the story of Ruby, a pet with a lot of energy.

Her original owner turned her over to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals due to her generally “ungovernable” personality. The film stars Grant Gustin and the past premiered March 17, 2022.

2. Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood (dir. Richard Linklater) – 7.3

Known in Spanish as “Apollo 10½: A Space Childhood”, “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Adventure” (2022) is an American film. It is described as a space-age adventure set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo lunar mission, and inspired by the director’s childhood. Richard Linklater.

With the original voices of Glen Powell, Zachary Levi and Jack Blackthe film was released last April 1, 2022.

1. Hustle (dir. Jeremiah Zagar) – 7.4

Known in Spanish as “Claw”, “hustle” (2022) is the best original film of the year so far, according to IMDb. on tape, Adam Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past.

Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA. Accompany the famous actor Juancho Hernangomez Y Queen Latifah. The feature film is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and the past premiered June 8, 2022.