Taylor Swift boyfriend, who is Joe Alwyn, age, curiosity • TAG24

Taylor Swift boyfriend. One of the most talked about pop music stars of recent times has found her stability with the actor for about six years Joe Alwyn. And that’s not all, there could be marriage very soon too. But who is Joe Alwin? Let’s find out all the curiosities about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and the news on the relationship that binds the English actor to the American singer.

Taylor Swift boyfriend

Joseph Matthew Alwyn is his full name. However, we know him as Joe Alwyn. The English actor was born in London on 21 February 1991 and is therefore currently 31 years old.

He immediately discovers a strong passion for acting and for this he becomes a member of the National Youth Theater towards the end of his adolescence. She studied English theater and literature at the University of Bristol and has never abandoned her penchant for acting. In fact, after graduating in 2012, she has deepened these studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. And she begins to see the first lights of her debut thanks to her participation in the film Billy Lynn – A hero day directed by Ang Lee. Joe Alwyn for the film got the lead role: that of a young soldier (who is exactly 19 years old), well acclaimed as a hero because he managed to survive a violent confrontation that took place in Iraq in 2005. After that, he always earns a place in secondary roles able to give a good thickness and enrichment to the film. Between these: The other half of the story And Final Operation. As attested on amica.it, the great pride comes for Alwyn in 2018, when in May, at the Cannes Film Festival, he was awarded as the best male revelation. The relationship with Taylor began in 2016 and, in addition to being a partner in life, Joe has not pulled back from a business point of view. In fact, he gave his support and collaboration in writing two songs on his partner’s album: Folklore and three more for the album Evermore. To accomplish this, Joe Alwyn used a pseudonym: William Bowery, in honor of his great-grandfather, music composer William Alwyn and Bowey, the area of ​​downtown New York that he frequented the most when he first moved to America. . And what about his relationship with the famous pop star, Taylor Swift, at this point?

So many exes and his history with Joe Alwyn

Great media exposure for Taylor Swift’s adventures and love stories. For years, the American music star’s private life has been a subject of media speculation. Accomplices the numerous events that involved several stars who have seen each other attack, respond, allude and speak publicly about Taylor Swift. There have been no few criticisms directed at Taylor Swift and her public image of her: however, all regarding her private life and the high number of her ex-boyfriends (among her celebrities: Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston)

Speaking of which, it has often been referred to as unhappy names. According to The Cut, even Westboro Baptist Church has lashed out at her: “Taylor famous for jumping from bed to bed,” they said. Yet the singer rejects the labels with grit and tenacity, she jokes about her as she was painted and happily lives her long relationship with Joe Alwyn. The two met at the 2016 Met Gala and tried to make their story as private as possible. They succeeded: there are not many photos of the two of them together, they never showed up on a red carpet as a couple and even the paparazzi shots are very few to date. The last, which portrays them together in the Bahamas, dates back to a few weeks ago.

Taylor Swift engaged, wedding?

From what has been written in The Sun, “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love,” revealed a source close to Alwyn. “They’ve actually been engaged officially for a few months, but they’ve only told their inner circle – basically close relatives and long-time, trusted friends. All of them have sworn to keep the secret ». How credible can we hold these rumors? Could it be true?

You can go here and here if you want to discover all the curiosities related to couples in the world of celebrities and public figures.