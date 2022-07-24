Supermodel Kate Moss talks about the dangers in the fashion industry for teenagers

Kate Moss on the BBC's Desert Island Discs

Kate Moss spoke about the early years of her modeling career on a BBC radio show.

British supermodel Kate Moss has revealed how a photo shoot she did as a teenager opened her eyes to the dangers of the fashion industry.

In an intervention on the BBC radio program “Desert Island Discs“, Moss spoke of a time when a man wanted to photograph her for a bra catalog.

The model was just 15 years old and the photographer told her to take off her bra.

Kate Moss said the experience had “sharpened instinct” and as a result gave him the ability to “spot a trout person within leagues”.

