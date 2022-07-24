Sunday 24 July 2022 Sky Cinema, The Rising Hawk

The Rising Hawk – The Rise of the Hawk

Robert Patrick in an adventure set in the 13th century. Carpathian villagers prepare Resistance against the invasion of the mighty Mongolian army.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

American Beauty

5 Oscars to a symbolic film of the 90s, with Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening, directed by Sam Mendes. A dissatisfied forty-year-old falls in love with a schoolmate of his daughter.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Record box office for cinecomic with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx. Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange to restore the secret of his identity.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 9.15 pm / channel 303 and SKY CINEMA 4K at 9.15 pm / channel 313)

La Befana comes at night II – The origins

Prequel with Monica Bellucci, Fabio De Luigi and Zoe Massenti between adventures and spells. A young orphan comes into conflict with a greedy baron, but a kind witch will save her.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Close Range – It will kill you all

He sold and reckoned in an action with Scott Adkins. A former Marine, a deserter from the war in Iraq, comes out to save his niece, kidnapped by a Mexican drug trafficker.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Escape Room 2 – Deadly game

Second chapter of the horror-thriller saga between riddles and terrifying traps. Survivors Zoey and Ben want to expose the creators of the escape room, but the nightmare begins again.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Summer on me

Marco Giallini and Alessandro Gassmann in Edoardo Falcone’s debut comedy. An atheist heart surgeon goes into crisis when his son announces that he wants to become a priest.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The partner

From John Grisham’s bestseller, Sydney Pollack’s thriller starring Gene Hackman and Tom Cruise. Hired by a prestigious law firm, an inexperienced lawyer gets involved in shady intrigues.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

If God want

Marco Giallini and Alessandro Gassmann in Edoardo Falcone’s debut comedy. An atheist heart surgeon goes into crisis when his son announces that he wants to become a priest.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Bed friends

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in a romantic comedy. Both returning from a failed relationship, Jamie and Dylan decide to spice up their friendship with sex, but everything gets complicated.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The many saints of New Jersey

Gangster movie, prequel of ‘The Sopranos’, with Alessandro Nivola and Michael Gandolfini. The Newark of the 60s is the backdrop to Tony Soprano’s youth and the criminal events of his uncle

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)