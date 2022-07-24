Spring 2022 fashion outfit, the midi skirt by Kendall Jenner and the jumpsuit by Ilary Blasi

In the women’s wardrobe of this one spring 2022 can never miss the skirt midi with which to create many types of outfit. This garment is also worn very often by Kendall Jenner and therefore can be immediately considered in the coming months.

Fashion trends spring 2022

Lately Kendall Jenner sported one skirt midi of khaki shades. This garment features a drawstring waist and relaxed silhouette. On the midi skirt in question there is also a very sensual slit on the back. The item of clothing is made in the fold effect fabric and therefore is perfect for the next few months. The supermodel paired the midi skirt with a very simple cropped tank top in black. Instead, on her feet, Kendall opted for a pair of flip-flops with a low heel.

Kendall Jenner’s midi skirt

There skirt midi turns out to be very versatile and can be shown off on any occasion. For example, this garment can be combined with ribbed tank tops, t-shirts and bomber jackets. Kendall Jenner’s midi skirt is also ideal with colorful sandals or high boots. Instead, to have a more hip hop style, the garment in question can be worn with sock, sneakers and oversized sweatshirts with hood. The model’s outfit is the right inspiration to copy, to never go unnoticed.

Fashion novelty outfit spring 2022

Ilary Blasi during an episode of “L’Isola dei Famosi” wore a wonderful elegant silver glitter jumpsuit. This garment can be worn throughout the year and not just during the holidays. More precisely the jumpsuit by Ilary Blasi is characterized by long sleeves, high collar and all over glitter. The suit is completed with flared trousers and side slits that give the presenter a 70s style. At the foot, the showgirl opted for a pair of very original jewel sandals. This dress is perfect for mid-season and all this thanks to the long sleeves, but it is also sensual and fresh thanks to the presence of the very deep slit. The jumpsuit can be combined with strictly oversized jackets and platform pumps. The right time has finally come to discover many new ones outfit for the spring season.