Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday with Taylor Swift (PHOTO)

Selena Gomez has just celebrated her 30th birthday in the company of Taylor Swift, as evidenced by a series of photos that have gone viral online.

July 22 Selena Gomez she turned 30 and decided to celebrate this milestone with a dinner that was attended by many people, including her longtime best friend Taylor Swift. The birthday girl has posted some photos of their unexpected reunion on her social profiles.

In one image, Selena smiles as she hugs Swift, forming a “3” and a “0” with her fingers. In another image, however, Gomez giggles at her as she holds a wrapped gift in her hand, while Taylor raises her thumb in approval. Selena titled the post “30, nerdy and worthy“.

The two pop stars have been friends for more than a dozen years: according to what Selena herself reportedly met in 2008 while she was dating Nick Jonas (the two broke up after several months) and Taylor was dating Joe Jonas (also they broke up shortly after).

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical“Selena Gomez said during a 2017 KISS-FM UK interview.”It was great, because she was the typical girl with the curly hair, the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was an up and coming singer. We liked each other immediately. It was definitely the best thing we got from those relationships. “