Ryan Gosling revives skinny ties at The Gray Man premiere

A Ryan Gosling A great year awaits you. She will not only play Ken in next barbie moviebut is also on a press tour around the world for the premiere of The Gray Man—a psychological thriller also starring Chris Evans and Ana De Armas— its first premiere in almost half a decade.

And although we have become accustomed to seeing pictures of him with outfits low profile, Ryan Gosling he has finally put in his best effort on the press tour. Last week, for his film’s premiere in California, the Canadian actor wore a pale turquoise Gucci blazer and contrast pants that looked like something straight out of Ken’s closet.

Last night, during the screening of The Gray Man In Berlin, Ryan Gosling dressed in a striking outfit reminiscent of Hugh Jackman’s character in the great showman or a member of My Chemical Romance in “The Black Parade”. the star of Drive: the exhaust He wore straight-cut black trousers, a white striped shirt, and a striking scarlet blazer with black collar details. A madness and a disguise, but also a look funny.

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of The Gray Man in Berlin.Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

The resurgence of a trend

But while we don’t plan to start dressing like the dancers in Britney Spears’ “Circus” music video, there is an element to the look of the actor Ryan Gosling that we like. The star completed her outfit with a slim leather tiewhich, if our predictions are correct, is about to have its own moment.

Although it is true that the skinny ties have fallen out of favor in recent years and may remind you of Kate Moss falling out of a nightclub with one, or Pete Doherty in his early ’80s heyday, the great minds of fashion are thinking otherwise .