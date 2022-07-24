Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He Decided To Be “Ken” In The Barbie Movie

Ryan Gosling surprised the whole world when his first images were revealed characterized as Ken, the suitor of the most famous doll: Barbie.

During his participation in the program “The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show” the husband of the actress Eva Mendez decided to reveal the reason why he decided to collaborate in the production that tells the story of the Mattel doll.

The artist began his story by recalling the reaction that people had last June when Warner Brother published the first photograph in which he appears playing Barbie’s iconic companion.

“I was surprised how, you know, some people would cling to me, being Ken, like they thought of Ken a second before this,” Ryan said.

The interpreter made this statement, because from his perspective no one plays with that doll, and this encouraged him to participate in the project after Greta Gerwin, director of the film, sent him a message to invite him to be part of the cast.

“The best script I have read”, he expressed in reference to the work he will do; although he stressed that before accepting the role he took time to reflect on the pros and cons of it.

However, once he found his daughter’s same toy lying face down on the ground next to a crushed lemon, he decided to embody Ken in real life.

“I will be your Ken. Because his story must be told ”, was the message that Gosling wrote to the director of the film to let her know his final decision.

Gosling will star in the Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie, who has the lead role of the doll. The film will hit theater screens from July 21, 2023.