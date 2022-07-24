Ryan Gosling confessed why he gave the ‘yes’ to play Ken in “Barbie”

Ryan Gosling shows his first official image as Ken for the “Barbie” movie. (Warner Bros)

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, el Canadian actor and musician Ryan Goslingwho will play the boyfriend of the famous doll played by margot robbie in the next live action of Barbie revealed the reasons that led him to sign to get into the representative role of the handsome toy

Among the various reasons why the renowned actor was encouraged to be part of the long-awaited film, which will premiere on July 21, 2023one of the first, he said, was that he loved the script co-written and directed by Greta Gerwigwho sent him the proposal by email. Offer that he saw as a sign after something very particular that happened to him.

Margot Robbie will give life to the iconic Mattel doll in a live action (Warner Bros.)

“The best script I have ever read. I went out in the backyard and do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squashed lemon,” Gosling said of his daughters’ Ken doll. So he took a picture of what he found and sent it to Gerwig saying: “I will be your Ken, because this story must be told.”

Gosling He has two daughters aged 6 and 7 with his partner, also an actress and model. Eve Mendes (away from the screens since 2014) and in the same way he announced that since he agreed to give life to the renowned doll, both have had fun about the overlooked role he plays Ken in the universe of Barbie.

Gosling and Robbie on the set of “Barbie.”

“No one plays with Ken,” he said. Gosling. “I was… available,” he said. Fallon. “It’s an accessory, and not even one of the great ones,” added the actor between jokes, while also taking the opportunity to promote his latest and very recent film, the gray manreleased on July 22.

The 41-year-old Canadian even described Ken as someone who is homeless and jobless, which he wanted to clarify: “Those are not plot details. These are just objective facts about Ken. That’s Ken’s life.”

Greta Gerwig, writer and director of “Barbie.” (REUTERS)

The super production Barbie has been in development for eight years and underwent several changes, with Amy Schumer Y Anne Hathaway turning the paper over during previous iterations. And finally, directed by Gerwigin addition to robby Y Gosling, the cast is also integrated byr America Ferrera, Sim Liu, kate mckinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mckey, Kingsley Ben Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman Y Will Ferrell.

