RUMOR: The Last of Us prepares collaboration with Fortnite

Fortnite has made it clear that it is the biggest entertainment franchise cross-over in history. While it hasn’t managed to secure any collaborations with Nintendo franchises, Epic Games has managed to get Xbox and PlayStation characters into Battle Royale, and a new partnership with the Sony brand appears to be on the way.

The character template Fortnite it grows month after month thanks to alternate skins or costumes, but also through completely new characters from universes other than its own through collaborations. Precisely this resource has made Fortnite attract many players of different audiences and ages and even get people who don’t play the title to do so to get a skin from their favorite series.

doThe Last of Us will come to Fortnite?

Well, if you’re a fan of The Last of Usbut you have never played Fortniteyou should get ready to do it soon.

We say this because whistleblower Nick Baker has suggested that the content of The Last of Us could be on the way to Fortnitewhich could mean that through a new collaboration between Epic Games and PlayStation appear skins of Joel, Ellie and, why not, even Abby and some infected or clicker.

You must take into account that this time it does not come from the files within the game (datamine), but from a rumor. Unfortunately, we do not know much about this, since the informant only shared an image that illustrates the supposed (unofficial) project, referring to the fact that it is one of the rumors that are circulating, something that does not confirm or refute, but leaves it free to speculation. In case you didn’t know, Nick Baker is an apt leaker who recently, for example, shared leaked material from The Last of Us: Part I.

In case you missed it: Epic Games asked fans if they want to see Joel Miller from The Last of Us in Fortnite.

The Last of Us will give a lot to talk about in the coming months

However, the idea does not sound very far-fetched, since it would not be the first time that PlayStation has made an alliance with Epic Games to bring its franchises to Fortnite. Previous collaborations have made it possible for Aloy de Horizon and Kratos from God of War They will debut in the Battle Royale.

In addition, we remind you that at the beginning of September it will go on sale The Last of Us: Part Ithe remake of the original game and later that month the Day of The Last of Us. In addition to the above, you should know that the TV series of The Last of Us will debut in early 2023. That said, a great time is coming for Sony’s IP, which we have no doubt is preparing to promote these projects in various ways and one of them could well be a collaboration with Fortnite.

Would you like to see a collaboration of The Last of Us with Fortnite? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile devices. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

