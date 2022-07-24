Rumor: Fortnite would make NPCs more interactive

According to leaks, the characters on the battle royale map could perform more actions after being hired.

The NPCs They can be of great help in Fortnite, both to cover your back playing solo and as a reinforcement for your team. And now they may interact with you a bit more and allow until they get orders.

According to the leaker HYPEX characters spread across the battle royale map will soon receive an interactive wheel. This would work after having hired him and that he can get to participate a little more in battle beyond chasing you or locating the closest opponent.

We’re getting a “NPC Commands” feature soon, basically when an NPC is hired you’ll click a button and it’ll open up a picker commands that might look like the emotes wheel and you can pick what the NPC should do. We don’t know what the commands are yet! pic.twitter.com/6zhqIK8MHZ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2022 “Soon we will have a “commands for NPCs” function. Basically, when you hire an NPC, you click a button and it brings up a command selector that looks like the interaction/gesture wheel and you can choose what the NPC should do. We still don’t know what the commands are.«

Recall that the NPCs are established in Fortnite from chapter 5 of season 2 and require an investment of bars for their services. With them, the gameplay changed significantly as it allowed players to resort to help or more resources. Among the latter currently stand out weapons, healing, shields and even the creation of cracks.

Other ideas that the community proposed in the past to Epic Games They were two that are interesting. One was trying to make him more interested with the target marking system since, when marking an area where an enemy is located, the character goes there. As for the other, it would be more of a aesthetic aggregate since it could also be related to the dances or gestures of third parties automatically when being close to them.

At the moment it will be necessary to wait what will be the decision that the company makes with the NPCs in Fortnite. If the incorporation of a command wheel is accepted, we would speak of an AI that is much more open to the map instead of remaining somewhat static and guided by its surroundings.