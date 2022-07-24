Rondo collaborates with Drake for OVO

Rondo just partnered with Drake for the new collection of the rapper’s clothing brand OVOmarking its highest international collaboration.

Rondo’s international appeal and collaboration with Drake

Rondo da Sosa he is certainly one of the most discussed, idealized and criticized characters of the last season of Italian hip hop. He has created a cult following on his image, which although it is defined bizarre by many voices in the sector for being extremely copy-pasted by the new American gangster scenario, manages (perhaps precisely for this reason) to have a visibly high international appeal to that of his colleagues, even those who they sell a lot more than him.

His image and status undoubtedly has more say in the matter than his music, and, unsettlingly, it is difficult to give this a negative meaning, especially when in the Instagram profile of Drakewith over 100 million followers, his face appears along with his name, wearing merch OVO.

The collaboration follows Rondo’s other previous international placements, including various collaborations with the UK drill scene and with Trenches Baby.

The OVO collection is called Collegiate and sees Rondo protagonist together with other guys in a campaign created by Bishop Nast.

Drake and Italy

That Drake knows how to expand commercially is a matter of public knowledge. That he knows the advantage of hanging out with international artists is demonstrated by collaborations with them Bad Bunny, Kevin O Chris And Popcaan.

Surely the artist is aiming for an expansion for the ever larger OVO clothing brand, and the fashion market in Italy is a flagship for every clothing company in the world.

We have already seen it being advertised by giving OVO merch to Sfera Ebbasta in 2020, this more explicit move now shows a greater business interest in wanting to make it known in our country.

Whoever hopes that in all this Drake collaborates with an Italian artist in this whole process is perhaps too optimistic, but he is certainly not a mad exaggerationist.