Rocío Sánchez del Río shows off her treasures in a fiery chikini

Looking like a queen with her elegant bearing, the former participant of Acapulco Shore, Rocio Sanchez del Riocaused a tremendous uproar among his thousands of fans on Instagram by being seen in a tiny and tight two-piece beach suit in pastel purple.

the stunning iMexican influencer showed off her great body in a violet swimsuit with gold-plated metallic applications at the bottom, giving this piece a very elegant touch.

“Here and now! Sánchez del Río published.

The model posed standing up and with the sea of ​​Mazatlan, Sinaloa, as a background, letting the imagination of her followers fly, who were left speechless by the monumental figure of the beautiful Rocío.

WHO IS ROCÍO SÁNCHEZ DEL RIO?

Rocío Sánchez was born on July 17, 1998 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and the followers of the reality show continue to have great affection for her as she passed through the controversial mansion. Sánchez del Río began her career as a model at the age of 12, participating from a very young age in beauty pageants, first representing her municipality and then her state.

In 2012 she was crowned as Teen Puerto Vallarta, Teen Jalisco 2013 and Teen Universe Jalisco in 2014. In 2015 she won as Reina Intercontinental México and Primera Dama Intercontinental 2015. In 2021, Rocío confirmed that she would not be part of the cast of the eighth season, due to because he had several projects at the door that he preferred to give priority to, although he left open the possibility of joining this season in the future.

