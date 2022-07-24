RESULT TIGRES vs ATLAS TODAY for Torneo Clausura 2022 Liga MX | Summary, score and goals of Tigres UANL | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

Tigers UANL surpassed Atlas and won the victory for the fourth day of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League at University Stadium. The goals of the local team were scored by Anderson Santamaría (40′) against and André Pierre Gignac (45+1′).

With this result, Tigres is now third in the standings with 9 points. Atlas, meanwhile, was in 14th place with 4 units.

For all those who are in Mexico, they will be able to follow this game from 9:05 p.m. If you live in Peru, Colombia or Ecuador you can see it from 9:05 p.m. If you are in Argentina, Uruguay, or Brazil you can follow the broadcast from 11:05 p.m.

To watch the match between Tigres and Atlas de la LigaMX there are two options on the Spanish-speaking channels. If you live in the United States you can follow it through TUDN and Univisión. If you are in Mexico and Central America you can watch it via Blim TV and Afizzionados

To watch the online broadcast of the match between Tigres and Atlas of the LigaMX that will take place at the Nuevo León University Stadium, you can do it through the TUDN App signal. In addition, here you can follow the match minute by minute for FREE and LIVE .

tigers: Nahuel Guzmán (P); Javier Aquino, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo; Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro, Florian Thauvin, Raymundo Fulgencio; Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.

Atlas: Camilo Vargas (P); José Abella, Emmanuel Aguilera, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría; Aldo Rocha, Luis Reyes, Edgar Zaldivar; Jonathan Herrera, Jesus Ocejo and Julián Quiñones.