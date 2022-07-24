Recreate Anne Hathaway’s Best Outfits from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in Honor of Her Broadway Debut

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is on Broadway now – and here’s how you can recreate Andy Sachs’ best looks from the iconic film.

Picture this: it’s 2006; an empty era of It girls on Instagram and fashion gurus on TikTok, and we’re introduced to Andy Sachs played by Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. Also known as one of the most pivotal films written and staged in the history of fashion media, from the birth of countless clothing and cultural references that still stand firm to this day.

And as with any fashion movie worth its salt, there’s the glitter of the wardrobe to marvel at. As Andy trudges through his journey as second assistant to the cold and menacing editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, at a major New York City-based fashion magazine (No, it wasn’t, XMAG at the time), slowly blossoms into her career and her personal sense of style. As the film progresses, we get to see a delightful montage of Andy showing off various looks, from tailored blazers to sleek white coats.

This year, the iconic film celebrates its 16th anniversary and just made its Broadway debut, with the musical The Devil Wears Prada through August 21 at the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago. In honor of that, XMAG Spain presents you three stylish outfits of how Anne Hathaway looked in the movie, and how you can recreate them with a modern touch.

Outfit 1

The first look to grace the screen after Andy’s transformation confidently shows off his fit in Chanel boots and a tailored blazer as he stuns his co-worker Emily.

Tweed jacket by ¡FARFETCH Top Amen by FARTFETCH Karl F. by Amber Valletta bag Boots by Chanel

outfits 2

Wearing an all-white ensemble, Andy struts around New York in a gorgeous robe and newsboy cap to tie his look together.

Coat by H&M Cap by GUESS Bag by MICHAEL KORS Shoes by PRADA

outfits 2

Finally, an unforgettable look in our books: Andy pairs a white shirt with a sharp collar under an off-the-shoulder blouse, finishing the outfit off with a tweed beret and some Chanel necklaces to rock the look.