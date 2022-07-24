Driving your car should be smooth, quiet and comfortable. However, many fthey can affect the way your car works and you can feel and hear many unusual things.

Feeling that your car vibrates is a situation that indicates that something is not right Y your vehicle must be checked and repaired immediately. There are a few potential reasons for this to happen, and understanding these reasons is extremely important to prevent the problem from becoming more complicated.

Therefore, toHere we tell you five of the reasons why your car shakes when you go slowly.

1. Tire problems

First of all, you should look at the tires because they are the first and most common cause of this problem.

Usually, if this shaking is due to tire problems, the problem is most likely related to the wheel alignment. In other words, if there is any misalignment, your tires won’t roll smoothly on the roads, which will result in some jerk in your steering wheel.

2.- Problems with the rims

Once you confirm that the tires are in good condition, the next step is to look at the wheels. Sometimes the wheels may need to be replaced, or there may be some external damage that caused them to break down prematurely.

You can do some visual inspections to look for signs of cracks or other damage, but it’s best to leave it to the professionals and have your mechanic perform an inspection to confirm exactly what’s going on.

3.- Axis problems

Sometimes the problem with the axles can lead to situations where you will notice the steering wheel shaking.

The problem could be indicating that one of the axles is bent or completely damaged, and you need to solve the problem before things get more complicated.

4.- Engine problems

If steering wobble occurs along with other symptoms that indicate fuel supply problems or air supply problems to your engine. In this situation, you will see some other consequences and signs that indicate engine problems.

5.- Brake problems

Finally, problems with the brake system sometimes result in situations where the steering wheel shakes. This is a very difficult critical situation that affects your security and must be fixed quickly.

