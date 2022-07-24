Purple foods: the most powerful antioxidants

There is a wide variety of purple or purple foods that are quite healthy for their therapeutic effects on the body.

Specifically, their color is due to the presence of anthocyanins, which are plant pigments from the flavonoid family with an antioxidant power up to 20 times greater than vitamin C.

These highly antioxidant anthocyanins delay cellular aging, so they help prevent diseases, reduce the risk of developing tumors, prevent coronary heart disease, they strengthen the immune system, help in case of suffering from inflammatory diseases or diabetes and prevent cognitive deterioration, According to the portal specialized in health, Body and mind.

Constant proof of these benefits comes from blueberries. Recently, researchers from Ohio University and the University of Kentucky, authors of a study published in the journal nutrients, conducted an analysis in which participants took powdered blueberry extract, as previous studies suggest it may have neuroprotective effects for middle-aged people suffering from insulin resistance.

Purple foods reduce the risk of developing tumors. and prevent coronary heart disease. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The study was established with the maximum scientific rigor: with a double-blind test (neither the patient nor the researcher knows what they are taking) controlled by placebo. The intervention group received freeze-dried whole blueberry powder equivalent to a daily dose of half a cup of fresh blueberries. A matching placebo was provided.

The researchers put those involved through a series of cognitive tests and measured insulin levels at baseline and after 12 weeks of supplementation.

Included in those tests was a controlled oral word association test (often abbreviated as COWA or COWAT) in which the participant provides as many words as possible beginning with a given letter in one minute.

Another test was the recall intrusion error test, in which a subject recalls an object or a word that was not part of a list they were asked to recall.

In addition, there were other tests that included memorization of word pairs and a more comprehensive measurement tool called the California Verbal Learning Test. In addition, the researchers also measured blood insulin levels before and after the intervention.

The authors found that blueberry powder improved COWAT scores and also reduced intrusive recall errors in a statistically significant manner. There were no changes between groups in the other tests.

In conclusion, blueberry powder also showed a marked reduction in blood insulin. The blueberry group also reported a reduction in self-reported memory problems.

Other purple foods

Here are some of the purple foods that are beneficial for health, shared by the portal Body and mind:

Blackberries

Those that come from the blackberry are the most popular and recognizable of the Iberian berries.

They offer considerable amounts of vitamin C, calcium, folic acid, vitamin B3 and doses of iron that give them anti-anemic qualities.

They last two or three days in the fridge and are used to make jams and syrups.

cherries

Figs and figs are indicated against physical and mental fatigue.

One of its components, benzaldehyde, appears to be anticancer. In addition, they provide considerable amounts of magnesium, calcium and vitamin B6.

On the other hand, they are recommended to strengthen bone health and to improve intestinal transit.

The darkest and largest are the most recommended to consume fresh or accompanied with yogurt, milk cream or in any gourmet recipe.

Grapes