Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today Saturday July 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5425 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 20.5711 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5711 – Sell: $20.5711

: Buy $20.5711 – Sell: $20.5711 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87

: Buy: $19.67 – Sell: $20.87 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.75 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.73 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.62 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,299 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.98 pesos, for $24.66 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

