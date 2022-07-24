Post Malone confesses why he prefers to play Apex Legends over Fortnite and it has broken my heart

It was like fate that I was watching an interview with Post Malone, my favorite music artist for a good handful of years now, on Full Send Podcast on the occasion of the release of his new album and that he has begun to talk about Fortniteone of the games that I dedicate the most time to, not only in my free time, but also in my working hours at Areajugones.

The thing is that it is not only that I have run into Post Malone (who has already had a leading role in other campaigns of video games like Pokémon) talking about Fortnite… is that I had to feel how it broke my heart to confess who prefers Apex Legends over other battle royales like Epic Games or like Warzone itself. This is how the singer dropped it:

Post Malone says he started playing Fortnite but he left because he couldn’t stand the idea of ​​being killed by a 9-year-old boy and he didn’t want to get mad while playing because of it ❌

but he left because he couldn’t stand the idea of ​​being killed by a 9-year-old boy and he didn’t want to get mad while playing because of it ❌ He also comments that he does not give cane to war zone because it is not a game that he is particularly good at ❌

because it is not a game that he is particularly good at ❌ Nevertheless, confesses that lately he has been playing Apex Legends and is enjoying it like the most ✅

Well, there you have the information: it is not the first time that someone famous has spoken about the battle royale genre. to end up discarding Fortnite for one thing or another. At this rate I’m going to have to count them, because the Epic Games game doesn’t seem to be very popular among people who don’t have time to get used to its mechanics (I couldn’t finish this article without throwing a little poke).