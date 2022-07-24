Piqué targeted during Clasico: buu e cori… pro Shakira

The breakup with the singer saw the defender being targeted during the night’s game against Real Madrid.

The amorous soap opera between the defender of the Barcelona Gerard Pique and what is now his former partner Shakira seems to have had its first consequences also in football. In fact, the central took part in the game of the blaugrana club in Las Vegas against Real Madrid for the American tour and, with every touch of the ball, he was targeted by the fans with choirs and buu.

As pointed out by Brandand as is also confirmed by some videos circulating on social media, every time the Barça defender has touched the ball on the pitch, a truly overwhelming roar of whistles “accompanied” him. It seemed that all of Allegiant Stadium were lining up against him over the issue of his separation from Shakira. The confirmation also came from the pro singer choirs made by the fans.

This situation did not go unnoticed even by Piqué’s teammates. Jordi Alba said after the 1-0 win: “I don’t know what these whistles are due to. We heard them. I don’t think he cares much. We already know him. He’s admirable. Zero pressure for him. I think he motivates him. more and more”.

