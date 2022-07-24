Piqué Booed in Las Vegas in the Name of Shakira | First page

An anticipation of what could await him during the season that is about to begin. TO Gerard Piqué the first Clásico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​played in the anomalous setting of the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (Nevada, where the American football matches of the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL and the UNLV Rebels in the NCAA are normally played), reserved an unpleasant surprise . He entered the field in the 62nd minute to replace Eric, with Barcelona already ahead thanks to the great goal from Raphinha that will be decisive, Piqué was the subject of boos and chants of disapproval, but also of invocations of the former partner Shakira.

With every touch of the ball, Piqué was overwhelmed by all of this. The choirs “Shakira, Shakira”Followed until the end of the race. And to address these expressions of disapproval were not only the spectators who wore the shirt of Real, but also many of those who wore the Barça shirt. Talking about fans, given the context, would be excessive. And also the peculiar context must be taken into account, with the overwhelming presence of an audience of Latin American origin who probably found it natural to side with her. But once the anomalous contextual conditions have been tare, the message Piqué would do well to take into account remains: he is in a phase of his career and life as a public figure in which his image does not go through the most favorable moment. And in view of the farewell to football which should not be so far away, with a future as an entrepreneur in the Sports & Entertainment sector where being accompanied by negative publicity means having to manage a loss-making asset, this is not a great omen.

The latest news related to the ex couple’s difficult attempts to agree on the management of children contributed to generating such unanimous disapproval. In this regard, the latest news reported by the media have increased the unfavorable attitude towards Piqué on the part of public opinion. It is reported of a very tense meeting which took place in recent days between the former couple, in the presence of lawyers, with the Barça defender who said he was against the rock star’s proposal. Which, for its part, has planned to bring the children born of the union, Sasha and Milan, with him to Miami. And to compensate the former partner for the removal of the children, he offered a series of benefits such as five annual air trips to Floridawith first class accommodation, paid for by her, in addition to the entire summer period to be spent together between father and children. In addition, Shakira would have proposed to pay to Piqué 2.5 million euros to allow him to pay part of the legal proceedings. Nothing to do, the barça defender did not accept these conditions. And behind the refusal there is certainly the will, on the part of a father, not to see his children removed so drastically. But this legitimate position, in a balance between reasons and wrongs in the arena of public opinion, is evidently not sufficient to compensate for the elements that make the judgment lean towards it in an unfavorable way. The details of Shakira’s offer rejected by the player certainly contribute, which in terms of economic values ​​arouse a certain effect. But there is also more. Starting from all the anecdotes on the reasons for the break between the two, which bring out a certain “restlessness” on his part in intertwining relationships with other women. And here it is not a question of being moralists, but rather of understanding that the reaction mechanisms of public opinion in the face of certain facts are quite rudimentary: that is, they show an elementary tendency to identify an offending party and an injured party. A good and a bad. And unfortunately for Piqué, in the global public narrative that continues to be made of the story he is the part that is outlined in negative terms.

Furthermore, leaving the scheme of the break with Shakira and looking at the public figure of Gerard Piqué taken to himself, there are other elements that are not benefiting him. In fact, in recent months, the Barça center and the national team have been at the center of various types of controversy, largely linked to his already extensive entrepreneurial activity as owner of the company. Kosmos (which among other things redesigned the format of the Davis Cup) and the FC Andorra, just promoted to the Spanish Serie B. In particular, the revelations made in recent months by the investigation site have affected El Confidencial about the slightly too close relations between Piqué and the president of the Spanish football federation, Luís Rubiales, a topic that Calciomercato.com dealt with at the time.

So for Piqué there is a need to restore his personal image, and also quickly. He otherwise he will risk hearing the invocations to Shakira in all the stadiums that he will visit.

