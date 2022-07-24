Packed with hyper-violence, gunplay, kung fu, and revenge, the first trailer is everything we’ve come to expect from Keanu Reeves and more

Do you remember when Keanu Reeves was not only unfashionable, but he was the most reviled actor in Hollywood? After ‘Matrix’, the world changed its mind about him little by little, but his final resurrection came at the hands of a crazy, hyper-violent little action movie: ‘John Wick’. Almost a decade after the first part, now we can finally have our first look at the fourth installment, which in its trailer promises shots, hits, deaths, conspiracies and Keanu Reeves looking penetratingly at the camera. Like going home, only it will be March 24, 2023.

The saga, which began with a man’s revenge against the men who killed his doghas become an international hunt in a saga that remains consistent and has no end in sight: after this fourth part two spin-offs are expected: ‘Ballerina’, starring Ana de Armas, and ‘The Continental’, a series in which Mel Gibson will have the main role.

In the trailer for ‘John Wick 4’ they haven’t stopped pressing the accelerator: Wick has been training to beat the High Table for good. In fact, the subtitle of the tape is “Baba Yaga”, which gives us to understand that he has not exactly come to make peace. Chad Stahelski, the director of the trilogy, is reluctant to leave the saga in the hands of others and is also behind the cameras in this very powerful fourth installment.





Along with Keanu Reeves we will have, once again, Laurence Fishburne (absent from the reunion in ‘Matrix Resurrections’), and will be joined by Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise in ‘It’) and Donnie Yen, kung fu master known for the ‘Ip man’ saga who is not going to make things easy for John. With how easy it would be to give him a new puppy and make amends…