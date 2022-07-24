‘Nope’ leads the North American box office

The film, which features a black family struggling to make ends meet on their California ranch, is the latest and highly anticipated work from writer-director Jordan Peelewhose 2017 debut film, get-outgot very good reviews.

“This is a great opening for a horror movie,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Starring Daniel Kaluuyaof outstanding performance in get-outmanaged to bring Thor: love and thunder to second place after the hit superhero movie spent two weeks atop the box office.

The action comedy starring a muscular Chris Hemsworth, who parodies himself as a space Viking who is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), grossed $22.1 million between Friday and Sunday. Around the world it has raised about 276 million.

Third place went to Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru. The latest installment in Universal’s “Despicable Me” animated franchise about reformed supervillain Gru and his yellow Minions grossed $17.7 million, for a cumulative total of $298 million.

the wild girl also fell one place, to fourth. The adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel about an abandoned girl who grows up in the swamps of 1950s and 1960s North Carolina and, years later, in a murder trial, recalls that harsh and violent childhood, grossed $10.3 million. .

In fifth place, with 10 million dollars, was Top Gun: Maverick by Paramount, the sequel to the original 1986 film that once again features Tom Cruise as cocky US Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In its ninth week in theaters, it has grossed $635 million worldwide.

They complete the series top 10 grossing the following movies:

-Elvis ($6.3 million)

-Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank ($3.9 million)

-The black phone ($3.4 million)

-Jurassic World ($3 million)

-Mrs. Harris’s trip to Paris ($1.3 million)