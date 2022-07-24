Neymar from full stop to unwanted luxury

It is no secret at all that the PSG sheikhs were really willing to do anything to take Neymar from Barcelona. Having paid him the record sum of 222 million euros, having guaranteed him a very high salary and the certainty of being the center of the team. Apparently, however, all this had not yet convinced the Brazilian that in his contract he claimed to include some very special clauses and bonuses.

It was 2017 when the news of the record transfer of Neymar jr from the Barcelona to the PSG went around the world. In fact, a figure of that kind had never been seen. Despite now three-digit valuations are almost on the agenda.

With this extraordinary investment, the Paris Saint Germain he had in fact secured one of the top three top players in the world, returning from seasons of the highest level in the Barcelona that with Luis Enrique had won the Champions League.

During the same summer the Parisian club also brought home a young talent for another record sum. For 180 million in fact the PSG prelevò Mbappé from Monaco, probably the leadership of the Parisians did not imagine that the two had not had an easy coexistence.

Mbappé’s renewal, his greatest weight in the team and in the club’s choices, removes Neymar from Paris.

Neymar he had arrived in Paris probably tired of being a second violin in Barcelona. And his star rating of him will surely have convinced him to ask for some pretty strange clauses.

In fact in the contract of Neymar curious footnotes appear: the two most interesting impose on PSG to pay the Brazilian the figure of 500 thousand euro so that he is available and greet the fans before the matches. Not to criticize the choices of the club, on the tactical choices or the fans.

The other clause instead concerns his old team, the Santos The clause that apparently Neymar he demanded more on his contract regarding the possibility of freeing himself, in order to return to Brazil to end his career.

Could the European adventure of the Brazilian champion be over?

Precisely this clause makes the fans reflect on what will be the future of the number 10 of the Seleçao. Although the will of the Paris Saint Germain to surrender the player to make more central Mbappé.

The Brazilian struggles to find a team that can even be said to be interested in him, the top clubs seem to be all covered and certainly in these times of economic uncertainty very few clubs are willing to go crazy for a player with an indisputable class but still thirty years old.

That is possible then that Neymar take advantage of the clause to return to Brazil and finish your career at Santos ? no doubt for football fans it would be a shame, in fact the Brazilian has amply demonstrated that he can make a difference and that he can still certainly assert himself in Europe. We will then see what the future of O’Ney.