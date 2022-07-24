Netflix ‘Day Shift’: Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are vampire hunters

Jamie Foxx will be a vampire hunter in the Netflix movie “Day shift”. In this film she will share the leading role with rapper Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco who are a kind of current Van Helsing.

‘Day Shift’, name in English of the production, launched its official trailer where we will see that Foxx plays Reid, a man who works hunting vampires to later remove their teeth and then sell them in order to have money to raise his daughter.

In addition to Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco, “Day Shift” also stars Meagan Good, Scott Adkins, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Zion Broadnax, Karla Souza and Natasha Liu. Also, JJ Perry will make his directorial debut.

What is “Day Shift” about?

“Jamie Foxx plays a hard-working father who just wants to provide a good life for his resourceful daughter, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of his life. of an international union of vampire hunters”, reads the synopsis of Netflix.

Trailer for “Day Shift” on Netflix

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are preparing a new movie on Netflix

Four years after announcing his retirement from acting, Cameron Diaz will be back in front of the cameras to star in an action comedy alongside Jamie Foxx which will be part of the Netflix catalog.

Foxx himself confirmed the signing this Tuesday by publishing a call with Diaz in which the athlete Tom Brady also participated to give advice on how to return to the trade, since he himself returned to play in the professional American football league a month after announce his retirement.

“I’m nervous but I don’t know how to do this. You know?” Cameron Diaz is heard saying on the call. For her part, the streaming platform simply posted a message on Twitter stating that the actress is “officially unretiring.”

Filming will begin later this year with Seth Gordon (‘Horrible Bosses’) directing and Brendan O’Brien (‘Neighbors’) writing the script.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx They already worked together in ‘Any Given Sunday’ (1999) and ‘Annie’ (2014), which was their last role in a feature film.

