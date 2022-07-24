What I am going to write here has nothing to do with the Jurassic period, much less with the novelistic inventions of Michael Crichton or the cinematographic work of Spielberg. The reader will know that I am not lying when he remembers that the Mesozoic era ended 66 million years ago, knows that my wife has never been interested in the scientific fictions of the American writer and understands that “Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World”, two of Spielberg’s most famous movies, they don’t care. Only those two, of course, because “Schindler’s List” he did like.

All this in no way contradicts the initial statement: my wife is a dinosaur and there is no doubt about that. Kant said it first of all when he stated that “although all our knowledge begins with experience, it does not all arise from experience”, but, as happened to the Königsberg philosopher with analytic judgments, my discovery did not occur immediately and while all the information I collected came from the experience, not all of it came from it.

At first, I confess, I thought my wife was MacGyver. You know, the series from the late ’80s where a guy solved all kinds of technical mischief with just his intelligence and the contents of his briefcase. I have seen my wife change light bulbs, fix pipes, repair appliances, remove tires; all this using only what was around her. Nothing can go wrong when you are married to MacGyver.

“She smiles, she sings, she dances, she plays basketball, she makes faces, she sticks out her tongue”

Then, one of those difficult afternoons when the rain beat against the balcony window and the windows of the house shook from the thunder, I saw her sitting on the edge of the bed, rocking from side to side and with a shadow clouding his gaze. Hours earlier, with determination and discipline, she had helped our daughter solve a difficult physics experiment. I understood then that my wife was Robert Louis Stevenson and that life is an accumulation of lights and shadows, as in “The strange case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”.

Some days my wife is ying, other days yang.

There are much darker nights and dawn is nothing more than a belated promise and I see her going from one side of the house to the other, with the cat’s gaze behind her and the shadow of her body silhouetted across the floor and walls . A long shadow, head down, with a cigarette in his hand. Those nights I call her, once, twice, three times, but her name is the memory of a past life and her voice repeats the same expression over and over again: “a woman should have money and a room of her own if she wants to write fiction. Then I see Virginia Woolf battling depression, smiling sadly at me from the windowsill, while the sunlight breaks through the rooftops and my wife’s face slowly returns. “We mortals are but shadows and dust,” Oliver Reed yells at Russell Crowe in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” “Shadows and dust, Máximo!”

There are nights that are darker and the dawn is but a belated promise

Some days life is a little easier. She smiles, sings, dances, plays basketball, makes faces, sticks out her tongue, rolls her eyes and I suspect that I live with a Hollywood star, that when I go out to the parking lot I will meet paparazzi and, in the blink of an eye, in a turn from the kitchen to the bedroom, I understand that my wife is Jim Carrey, and laughter and fun are guaranteed. Sometimes there is no laughter, no sadness, only anger and my wife is scary because she is like Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”: ax in hand, crazy face, smashing the door of the room and sticking her head inside the chipped hole in the door to say “Here’s Johnny!” and the cat, my daughter and I are Shelley Duvall, screaming, completely terrified and protected against the wall. And someone say: Cut! Please, because this is already getting out of control.

There are days that are contradictory. The house is all silent and I find my wife sitting on the sofa in the living room, smiling, with multiple ideas in her head, swirling her hair with her hands and she looks like another woman and the same and one gets confused, you don’t know how to talk to her and the only clear thing is that she looks like Emma Stone in “Cruella” by Craig Gillespie and that she can answer any question or comment being Estella Miller or Cruella de Vill and one then has to deal with the most tender sweetness or the most refined sarcasm and tread calmly, lest the extravagance of the second prevail over the first and it is better to seek a safe haven so as not to be overwhelmed by its terrifying genius. Sarcasm can give way to days in which the house is a linguistic laboratory and everything that one says is subjected to discursive analysis and tree schemes and my wife is Noam Chomsky and every expression is analyzed in its semantic and syntactic spectra, and it is better not to say much, occupy yourself and smile.

Life is made of lights and shadows. There are days that it is yin and in others it is yang

There are also fast days, when time is not enough and traffic jams and traffic lights make us late, and my wife is like Michael Schumacher beating Mika Häkkinen at the wheel of a single-seater at the Japanese Grand Prix while saying that “when you drive you should always think that the other is an idiot”, a proverbial phrase that is not just driving advice, but a vital lesson, in the manner of Aristotle, Avicenna or Feyerabend. Yes, my wife is also a philosopher. On other less fateful days, I show her what I write and she frowns, shakes her head, goes over each line with Spartan rigor, comments out loud, and is Gertrude Stein correcting adverbs with Fitzgerald or reproaching Hemingway for leaving. hunting instead of devoting himself to writing.

One of the most revealing moments occurred on an afternoon in May. In the midst of the marching crowd, the clamor of the trade union struggle and the vindication of rights, I saw my translucent wife and I felt living with Simone de Beauvoir and understanding that “feminism is a way of living individually and fighting collectively” before seeing that she took the microphone and her union shirt, her green scarf and all of her changed shape and now she was wearing a nun’s habit and her words resounded in the street and in the ears of the crowd against gender violence, femicide , the patriarchal society and those “foolish men who accuse women without reason, without seeing that you are the occasion of the same thing that you blame. If with matchless eagerness you solicit her disdain, why do you want them to do good if you incite them to evil? and she responded to the name of Juana de Asbaje and the house was then a convent in New Spain and the rooms were cells with books and telescopes.

In the end, Borges, MacGyver, Chomsky and Emma Stone were no more.

The real discovery came in the month of November. Exams go, diagnoses come and Borges’s verses invoking God, magnificent irony, books and the night. I no longer saw MacGyver, to Stevenson, to Woolf, to Carrey, to Nicholson, to Emma Stone, to Chomsky, to Schumacher, to Aristotle, to Stein, Beauvoir or Sor Juana but only to my wife and I discovered that in reality it was a dinosaur: a unique being , imposing, completely extinct, difficult to find, which is reached long after digging deep, delimiting the area of ​​action, establishing a perimeter, eliminating the layer of rock and stone that cover it; this with patience, aware of the fragility hidden behind the apparent hardness, not knowing very well what is going to be found, but sure that the discovery is going to change everything and nothing will be the same after that.

Not everything ends there. Dinosaur finds are not an everyday occurrence and encountering one is exceedingly rare.

Once found, you have to dedicate time to it, take care of it from inclement dust and weather, clean it and wait for hidden layers of sand and clay to emerge and its true figure gradually materializes in front of our eyes and shows us the wonders that only very few mortals are called to appreciate. My wife is a dinosaur and she is everything that is good.

Originally posted on The Rat’s Tail