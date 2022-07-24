Moss reveals his experience with 15 years that discovered the danger of fashion

This content was published on July 24, 2022 – 08:59

London, Jul 24 (EFE) .- The British model revealed this Sunday the experience she suffered at the age of 15, when she began to pose, and that revealed to her the dangers of the world of fashion and helped her distinguish who she should be wary of.

In an interview on BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs program, broadcast this Sunday, Moss explained that in a session of underwear posing a photographer ordered her to remove her bra, before which she ran away.

“I was like fifteen and he said to me, ‘Take your top off. I did, so I was very shy about my body, and he told me to take my bra off. I could feel something wasn’t right there, so I took my stuff and ran out,” he explained.

The experience “sharpened” his instincts and made him able to spot “somebody bad from afar.”

Moss had started working as a model at the age of 14, in 1988, after being discovered by the Storm agency.

He also recalled another bad experience posing in underwear for Calvin Klein with actor Mark Wahlberg in 1992, for which he had to take anxiolytics before the session.

For Moss, posing “topless” made her feel “objectified” and “vulnerable” at the same time. EFE

