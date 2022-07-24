Minecraft will not have NFTs to make the game “safe and inclusive”, says Mojang

Mojang took a strong stance against NFTs and blockchain, saying that this technology will never have a place in Minecraft.

The discussion of NFTs in video games is more alive than ever, as concepts such as blockchain and the cryptocurrencies they continue to be coupled with gaming. A developer who has stood Strongly against all these ideas was Mojang, who confirmed that Minecraft will never have NFTs.

The studio owned by microsoft clarified their position on the issue in a new article, in which they wrote that its goal is that “Minecraft continues to remain a community in which everyone has access to the same content. NFTs create models of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our rules and the spirit of Minecraft“.

“To ensure Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experienceblockchain technologies will not be allowed in our clients and applications, nor within Minecraft,” they continued. They also criticized the “speculative mentality around NFTs” for “take focus away from playing the video game“.

This vision agrees with what the last annual report had found State of the Game Industry Report from the Game Developers Conference, which found that of 2,700 developers, 70% had no interest in NFTs. However, other companies have shown themselves to be in favor of technology, Square Enix being perhaps the best example of this.