Mattia, from Monza to the starry podium – Chronicle

by Cristina Bertolini

From the Olivetti hotel institute in Monza to chef for VIPs in the Bahamas and then in the team of the starred restaurant Geranium in Copenhagen, a few days ago the first among the 50 best restaurants in the world, from the ranking of San Pellegrino Acqua Panna.

This in a nutshell is the story of Mattia Stanchieri, 32, born in Vimercat but always from Monza, who took his first steps in Monza, at the Pizzeria del Centro, as a waiter, while he was still attending high school.

In a few years Mattia spent a couple of seasons in a restaurant in Rimini, worked at Osteria La Lira in Monza as an assistant cook, at Pomiroeu in Seregno for a year and at Da Vittorio in Brusaporto, Bergamo (three stars in the Michelin Guide ).

His talent could already be seen in La lira, where he became chef, making the neighborhood tavern grow into an elite restaurant, recognized by Il Golosario. Mattia made a lot of acquaintances in the sector and so at 27, the former owner of Goliath, Andrea Caremoli, also from Monza, offered him the opportunity to take over the management of a restaurant in Exuma, an island in the Bahamas, for two years. Not even Covid has stopped the intrepid Mattia, who, having to close due to the pandemic, began cooking for the private dinners of VIPs such as Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, George Marciano (owner of Guess Jeans) and a series of prestigious customers in the glittering Bahamian villas. The name of the Italian cook made the tour of the islands and so he continued with private dinners even after Covid. “But in May 2022 I wanted to go back to Europe – says Mattia, to join the circle of starred restaurants, thanks to the Bahamian experience”.

With the help of his girlfriend, a talented international recruiter, he sent resumes and portfolios to 50 of the best starred restaurants in the world and 8 of them replied. “I chose Geranium from Copenhagen, specialized in fish and vegetables – she says – because I wanted to know Nordic cuisine”.

No sooner said than done: interview, rehearsal and hiring as a match chef (together with 20 other Italians out of 30 cooks), in the world capital of cuisine, where Italian professionals are highly regarded.