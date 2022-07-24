Mark Wahlberg Remembers the Failed Attempt to Make a ‘The Departed’ Sequel

infiltrators may not be for the vast majority of cinephiles the best film of Martin Scorsese, but this game of cat and mouse starring some Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson in the bowels of Boston’s Irish mob earned the filmmaker his first and only Oscar for best director.

Mark Wahlberg, who gave life to the most foul-mouthed policeman in the production, has now referred in an interview for KFCRadio (via ew) to the plans for a possible sequel written by the writer bill monahan, whom he accompanied to a meeting with Warnes.

“Let’s just say the pitch didn’t go well,” The actor has assured: “Bill had nothing developed, but he is the kind of man you trust to write something. So when we were working on the script of Cocaine Cowboys Y American Desperado, I said, ‘Bill, write.’ Studios like to have things well thought out and planned.” Recall that Wahlberg was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Sgt. Sean Dignam, captain’s henchman Queenan (Martin Sheen).

As the interpreter has confessed, for this second part they hoped to have Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt on the cast: “It was going to be a good movie.” Interestingly, Pitt came close to playing Colin Sullivan, the mobster undercover in the police force played by Matt Damon, but decided to limit himself to producing the Scorsese-directed film.

the movie we never saw

It is not the first time that we know details of this sequel to infiltrators that was never realized. In 2011, Monahan already referred (via SlashFilm) to the idea I had for the sequel: “I want to set the film before, during and after what happened in the first film, I think that would be extraordinary.”

“We would see the action that occurs during the infiltrators original, but not seen in the infiltrators original”, he explained: “It would be things off camera that happened at that time in history, but it would work as a film of its own.” However, the screenwriter already warned then that he does not make synopses nor is he good at making a pitch , two essential requirements for Warner to decide whether or not to bet on a project of this caliber.

