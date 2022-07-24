“Making fun of Hollywood misogyny was normal in the 90s”

At this point, and from a somewhat more than informal retirement, Cameron Diaz can exclaim an equivalent to ‘Pa’ habernos matao’ in Hollywood language. And so he has done: in an interview for the podcast of michelle visage (via IndieWire), the actress of Something happens with Mary She has remembered the landscape of misogyny that she faced during her glory years in the industry, and also the way in which she was forced to use humor as a weapon.

“Clearly I didn’t do everything that could be done now because people are more aware, kind of like #MeToo,” Diaz explains. “There were still parameters. During the ’90s and the ‘two thousand’ there was still a lot, a lot of misogyny. That level of exploitation of powers was something that was found throughout the industry,” she continues.

Thus, Diaz explains that her way of coping with this situation was the same as that of many of her colleagues: “Laughing at all that and trying to get out unscathed was normal.”

The actress deepens her position: “Participate enough to make everyone feel that they were safe, but not that they were victims. Knowing how to handle yourself in those circumstances because it was something that happened all day, every day, in every little detail of your existence”, he remembers. “Now it’s very different, I think.”

Likewise, Cameron Diaz points out that the consequences of the star system had a lot to do with that situation: “Fame infantilizes you a lot. It seems to keep people in a state like when you see a small child and think: ‘how cute is, I want him to always be cute, and if I can keep him cute by treating him like he is, maybe I’ll keep it that way forever, too.’ And that’s how people treat you.”

Thus, the actress does not miss her ties to the film industry at all: “If I look back, I see that it is a trap, especially in our society, with what we value and what we give importance to. I am a victim of all the exploitation and objectification to which we women are subjected. And I have adopted them as mine at times”.