Laura Torrisi in Filicudi, Storari in Panarea with Pogba’s shirt and Luca Parmitano brings the slushes into space

She loves to withdraw immersed in her readings. The beautiful actress from Catania, but Tuscan by adoption, Laura Torrisi, habitué of the Aeolian Islands, is now at home in Alicudi, the westernmost of the 7 “sisters” of the Aeolian archipelago. And that makes you savor the true meaning of the island. Already last year, the former “gieffina” had left a trace of her Aeolian holidays, all relaxing, between sun, baths, reading and “gluttony”, on her Instagram profile, also posting a video in which she shelled fresh shrimps, “served on a bed of sirocco”. And to describe the island farthest from her, she “borrowed” someone who knows the Aeolian Islands well, Nanni Moretti, who made them famous with her “Dear Diary”.

Aeolian stage, precisely in Salina, also for the well-known face of Rai 1 Massimiliano Ossini, conductor of “Uno Mattina”, who stopped by Alfredo, the “king of slushes” of Salina. 15 coffee granitas, all to take away, for Ossini, who was also spotted in Panarea, in Mariarosa Merillo’s taxi, who, in recent years, on board his electric car, has accompanied numerous VIPs, such as the beloved Orlando Bloom, the “Legolas” of the “Lord of the Rings”, who wandered around the streets of the island with “his “Katy Perry. And like every year, also Marco Storari, former number 1 of Messina, Juventus and Milan, together with his Messina wife Veronica Zimbaro and to his family, he is choosing the island of Panarea several times for his holidays (with some visits also to Filicudi). The former Giallorossi goalkeeper, who has now fully become an Aeolian by adoption, also made a stop at the Elica di Panarea, where he paid homage to his friend Antonio Passeri, homeowner of Elica, of the jersey of the new Juventus number 10 Paul Pogba. Thus keeping the promise he had made to him.

Taormina also continues to attract well-known artists and personalities. And as always, Saretto Bambara, the host of the “BamBar” in Taormina, armed himself with a camera and smiles. And of course, some of his famous slushes: “I’ve been expecting Mahmood since last year – Saretto tells us – And after the Sanremo victory, I had this nice surprise. He tasted a coffee granita with cream before the concert that saw him protagonist at the Ancient Theater. And then he was entertained for some selfie-memories. He was so cute and very nice. Just like the astronaut from Catania, who has conquered the world, indeed, space, Luca Parmitano, on vacation with his daughters. He had an almond granita and coffee. As a good Sicilian, he wanted to taste something typical. But I’m sure the summer will still have many surprises in store for us … “.

