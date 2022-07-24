Laporta reopens to Lionel Messi: “His history at Barcelona is not over, we need a better ending”

The blaugrana president spoke of the possibility of reviewing “Pulga” in Spain: “For the club it was everything, I am indebted to him”.

It seems like a lifetime, but in reality it’s only been a year since Lionel Messi showed up at the press conference and between tears and memories announced his resounding farewell to Barcelonawriting a page of football history that is hard to forget.

The rest is well known: his arrival in Paris, between the smiles that clashed with the expressions of a few hours earlier, and the season went well below expectations with the jersey of the PSG.

And the whistles of the Parc des Princes reserved for “Pulga” and Neymar, on the occasion of the match against Bordeaux and after the elimination of the Parisians from the Champions League: practically everything has happened.

In short, his past in Blaugrana seems very distant, made up of successes, personal and team titles, and many, too many emotions to be summarized and summarized in a few lines.

Far away, yes, but always present and brought up on and off over the months, always referring to his possible return: it was like this, for example, after the appointment of Xavi as new coach, it will be like that in the future too, at least until Messi will have the opportunity to take the field.

If then to fuel these speeches is the president of Barcelona, ​​fans from all over the world can only hope that the return home of the “Pulga” will turn into reality.

Speaking before the friendly match between Barça and Real Madrid on US soil, Blaugrana number one, Joan Laporta, spoke about the situation of the Argentine.

“Messi was everything for Barcelona, ​​the best player in their history, comparable only to Johan Cruyff, but his farewell could have happened.”

Laporta has teased the previous management, therefore, that of Josep Maria Bartomeu, indicating it as the cause for the non-renewal of Messi.

“We had to decide in relation to the situation we have inherited: the club is above players and coaches. As Barça president I have done everything I should have done, but on a personal level I think I am indebted to him.”

And this is where the discussion becomes more interesting: because the concept of “personal debt” includes the vision of a different ending to the story of Messi in Blaugrana, also considering that the contract with PSG will expire in June 2023.

“I believe and hope that Messi’s history at Barcelona is not over yet: it is up to us to reopen it, he deserves a better ending than this.”