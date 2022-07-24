Kylie Jenner, Elon Musk and the useless flights of VIPs

They have nicknamed them “climate criminals”, they are the dozens of rich and famous who, in spite of the heartfelt appeals that, all over the world, invite to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, also use the private plane to short journeys.

Kylie Jenner, an American model and entrepreneur, has unleashed the ire of the people of Twitter for using her personal jet for a flight of only 17 minutes, while the world burns with global warming.

Arriving at the airport with her partner, rapper Travis Scott, she placed herself between two private jets and posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption “Shall we take mine or yours?” She took her own, a $ 72 million Bombardier BD 700, which from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles took her to the nearby town of Camarillo. A journey of 60 kilometers and just over half an hour by car. Her web users spared her insulting her, calling her “a full-time climate criminal.”

From this “enterprise” a small scandal has arisen, as reported by Dagospia, as these highly polluting “trips” are quite common among the stars. Kylie Jenner is in good company. In fact, she is not the only one among the celebrities to use the private plane to reach places that are a few tens of kilometers away.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s number 1, used his jet between Houston and Austin for a flight of just 28 minutes. Canadian rapper Drake must have been in a hurry to catch an 18-minute flight between Hamilton, Ontario, and Toronto. Ditto the actor Mark Wahlberg to go in 23 minutes from Dublin to County Clare in Ireland. Worse still was boxer Floyd Mayweather, nicknamed “Money,” going in 14 minutes from Las Vegas to nearby Henderson, then back in just 10 minutes. Former golf champion Jack Nicklaus was also caught flying from Westhampton Beach, New York, to Providence, Rhode Island, for just 20 minutes, and Kim Kardashian went from San Diego to Camarillo in 30.

Kylie Jenner’s “trip” released about a ton of Co2 into the atmosphere, equal to a quarter of the amount of carbon released in a year by an individual. It is estimated that private planes emit approximately 33 million tons of greenhouse gases each year. Because they carry few people, they are up to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial planes, and 50 times more polluting than trains.

But never losing sight of them is Jack Sweeney, a Florida student who created an account called “Celebrity Jets”, which uses aircraft transponder data to track the flights of stars. Sweeney dedicated a special account to Elon Musk, who in exchange would have offered him $ 500,000 to stop following his flights.