Kourtney Kardashian’s husband in the hospital

On Tuesday, former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to hospital. At the origin of the malaise there seems to be a form of pancreatitis. Alongside him, his wife Kourtney Kardashian, who at the moment has not yet released any statement on the matter.

I’m moments of apprehension those that have passed in the last few hours since Barker-Kardashian family. On Tuesday former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker it was urgently transported to all‘hospital where he is currently hospitalized and kept under observation. At the moment it is not known what are the health conditions of the Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, the largest of the daughters of Kris and the late Robert Kardashian. The only information leaked in the last few hours comes from TMZ, the famous American gossip site to which a trusted source close to the family reported that Barker is suffering from a form of pancreatitisthat is to say an inflammation of the pancreas. Kourtney Kardashian and the drummer’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, they did not leave the hospital room where the man is currently staying for a moment. Until now, no member of the family led by matriarch Kris Jenner has made statements or posted content concerning Barker’s hospitalization on social media. Only Alabama, born in 2005 from the union between Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, posted a story in which she shows her hand next to that of her father, and thanks for all the prayers and affection of the fans of her.

Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis

Pancreatitisthis would have been the pathology for which Travis Barker, once the band’s drummer Blink-182was hospitalized urgently in the last few hours. There rush to the hospital dates back to Tuesday, when the musician, recently married in Portofino with Kourtney Kardashian, began to feel a sense of discomfort, severe cramps and nauseathe typical symptoms of this inflammation of the pancreas.

A source close to the couple says that both Barker and his wife became alarmed and understandably concerned about the onset of this symptomatology and therefore immediately called an ambulance who transported the emergency drummer to nearby West Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

The causes of the pathology

Again according to what reported by TMZ, it would seem that a colonoscopy was the cause of the pancreatitis to whom Barker he had undergone in the previous days and that would have helped inflame the pancreas.

The luxurious wedding of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino

It’s been a little over a month since that Travis Barker, 46 years old, And Kourtney Kardashian, 43, are convoluted to wedding on the Ligurian Riviera. It was the third time that the drummer and the Kim Kardashian’s older sister they had been married ever since he made her the marriage proposal in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. The first time, in fact, that the couple pronounced the fateful yes was near a chapel in Las Vegas. As this is not an official procedure, the two rested early May in Santa Barbara to then re-formalize the promises during a gorgeous ceremony – and at times kitsch in full Kardashian style –a Portofino. The Ligurian reception, apparently sponsored by the made in Italy brand Dolce & Gabbanawas held at the Brown Castlea sumptuous medieval fortress overlooking the sea.

Those present at the ceremony

All the people were present at the ceremony members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Mason (12), Penelope (9) and Reign (7), the three children born from the relationship between Kourtney and theformer partner Scott Disickbut also celebrities of the caliber of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly And Andrea Bocelli who, for the occasion, sang the famous and very romantic single by Elvis “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”.

How did the story between the former Blink-182 drummer and Kim Kardashian’s older sister?

THE rumors concerning a possible relationship between former Blink-182 drummer and reality star “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, now available on Disney + in the new version “The Kardashians”, have begun to circulate in February 2019when the two were spotted having dinner together in Malibu. Travis and Kourtney have been friends for yearsalso because they have always lived in the same neighborhood in the sun Calabasas. However, we have to wait until February 17, 2021 for the couple formalize the relationship via social media, sharing a photo of their hands clasped on Instagram.