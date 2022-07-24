Kourtney Kardashian shares a bizarre photo with the mask on and invites to “come and see me” after the star has beaten the “creepy” trolls

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared a bizarre photo with a mask on and urged “Come and see me,” after the reality star slammed the “creepy” trolls pretending to be her son.

Kourtney, 43, wore a full head lace mask in an Instagram story.

The face cover had a cutout around the mouth as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum pursed her lips and made a kiss face in front of the camera.

THE! the star also sported a greyish hoodie that promoted New York City hardcore punk band, Sick of It All.

The red ink image came from the cover of the band’s compilation, Outtakes for the Outcast.

The reality star titled the post: “Come and see me.”

The TV star did not explain who she was referring to and where to look for her.

Kourtney then turned the bizarre mood into the following story.

He shared a soothing picture of the waves crashing on the seemingly deserted beach.

Two sneakers can be seen resting firmly on the sand.

In May, Kourtney got married to her husband Travis Barker, 46, during a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

THE! The star is the stepmother of Travis’ two teenage children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

The Hulu star also shares Reign, seven, Penelope – who recently turned 10 – and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

THE RETURN OF MASON ON SOCIAL?

Recently, The Kardashians star cheered on the trolls by pretending to be her eldest son.

This came after fans speculated that Mason returned to TikTok and Instagram after several accounts surfaced claiming to be the child star.

Followers were convinced that the pre-teen was behind the since-deleted Instagram account, @exclusivebymase, and a TikTok profile called @followmeandleave.

Kourtney faced the rumors and slammed the “ultra-creepy” trolls that helped perpetuate the “fake” accounts.

FIGHTING

He sent a long message on a plain black background and wrote, “After months and months of thinking that all of you would know it’s NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t.

“So I explain it clearly: that’s NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

Kourtney added: “To any media that uses that fake account as a source, you know best.

“Stop using it for the benefit of your slow ‘news’ day, please and thank you.”

The TV personality concluded: “And to the person who inexorably pretends to be Mason, ultra, ultra, ultra-creepy !!!!!”

