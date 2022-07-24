Kim and Khloe Kardashian cheer for 9-year-old North at the basketball game alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Ads

Northern Team! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed cheerleader crowd watching the game.

“Go north! Natalie Halcro captioned a photo from the Friday 22 July Instagram story of Skims tycoon, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian showing signs of peace from their perch in the stands, which Kim later re-shared. The personalities of the Kardashians were joined by their respective daughters and many of their granddaughters. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.

Courtesy of Natalie Halcro / Instagram

The youngest daughter of entrepreneur SKKN, Chicago, sat next to the daughter of 38-year-old fashion designer Good American. True, which Khloé shares with former Tristan Thompson, wore a “Bulls” shirt that apparently referred to her father’s current professional NBA team. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter also joined the crew, sitting across from the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Kim – who also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper, 45 – has often shared special moments with her daughters over the years.

“Happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my everything,” the selfish author, who started dating Pete Davidson in October 2021, titled a June tribute to his eldest son on Instagram. “There is no one like you! The most honest, creative and foolish girl with the best heart. I love being your mom, so THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you until “.

Kim’s bright birthday message came shortly after her mother-of-four threw a smashing “Camp North” party for her daughter, in which North and her friends – including cousin Penelope and Jessica Simpson Maxwell’s daughter – they were taken to a wild field for a few days. The group attended a roping class, tubed on a lake, and even slept in tents decorated with fake bloodstains and stuffed deer heads.

Newlyweds alum, 41, and husband Eric Johnson’s eldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, can count North as a close friend.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson exclusively told Us Weekly in April, noting that his 42-year-old spouse has even coached the women’s basketball team. “[North] it’s amazing. She is a good girl and she will be part of a change in this world ”.

Simpson and Johnson, who also share son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3, tell us they live in the same neighborhood as Kim and her brood. “That [proximity] it makes everything easy, ”the Open Book author said of their girls’“ fun ”friendship.

