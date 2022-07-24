Khloe Kardashian shares a cryptic speech between her and the news of Tristan’s baby: “People will hold you hostage to your past”

Ads

Khloe Kardashian PA IMAGES / INSTAR

Indirect Message Khloé Kardashian shared a motivational video that seems to hint at how she might feel amidst her and Tristan Thompson’s recent baby news.

“Some people only know what they knew about you. They have no idea what’s new in you, ”said Graham, a Maryland-based TikToker, in the viral video, which the founder of Good American, 38, shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 23.

The speaker, who initially shared the video in June, continued: “You see, I understand that people are going to hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you. And to be honest, it really helps them validate how they want to feel about themselves. Anyway, can I give you some advice? To grow up. You grow at such a fast pace and so much that your past becomes irrelevant. Whoever chooses to see you from your old scope becomes just as irrelevant.

Kardashian’s past with Thompson, 31, was the center of attention among his fans this summer. First, the Kardashians ended season one by revealing details of the Revenge Body host by discovering that the basketball player was having an affair with Maralee Nichols and was being sued for supporting her children.

The June finale showed the California native learned of the scandal when the news went public, just weeks before Nichols, 31, gave birth to their son Theo.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would not be doing it. But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face. It is humiliating. I’m embarassed. I’d rather be alone than with people, ”the jeans designer said in a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

He continued: “I am repeating every event, every great gesture, every journey [and] any date. This was all a lie. How did you not say something? I don’t feel quite in my own body. These things are happening and I am following the movements. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad ”.

In July, her relationship with Tristan was put in the spotlight again as it was confirmed that a surrogate was pregnant with the second child of the athlete and the reality star. They previously welcomed their daughter True, 4, in 2018.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing, ”her rep told Us Weekly earlier this month. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

The November conception occurred just weeks before her legal battle with Nichols went public the following month.

Although Kocktails with Khloé alum have reunited with Thompson despite previous cheating scandals in the past, an insider exclusively told us that Kardashian won’t do the same this time around.

“[Tristan] he looked for a surrogate and all while cheating [Khloé ] and that is unforgivable for her, ”the source revealed in the pregnancy news.

“There’s nowhere in his mind that he wants to take Tristan back, this time he’s really done with him romantically,” the insider added. “Tristan has realized that he is a parental figure to True and the baby [and] that’s all it is for Khloé right now.

