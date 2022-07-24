Khloe Kardashian drops major clue that surrogate has given birth to second child with ex Tristan Thompson in new post

KHLOE Kardashian left an important clue that the surrogate gave birth to her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in a new post.

Last week, Tristan and Khloe shocked fans when they shared that they are expecting the baby overnight after Tristan’s cheating scandal.

Now that Khloe has released a couple of cryptic quotes on Instagram, fans are wondering if she’s implying that she’s already welcomed the baby.

Against a panoramic video of her vacation in Italy, Khloe posted: “Be grateful. Be thankful that you don’t already have everything you want. If you did, what would you expect?

“Be grateful when you don’t know something, because it gives you the opportunity to learn.

“Be grateful for difficult times. During those times you grow up.

“Be grateful for your limitations because they give you opportunities for improvement.”

Then on another slide, Khloe continued: “Be grateful for each new challenge as it will strengthen your strength and character.

“Be grateful for your mistakes. They will teach you valuable lessons.

“Be grateful when you are tired and tired because it means you have made a difference.

“It’s easy to be thankful for good things. A life full of satisfaction comes to those who are also grateful for the setbacks ”.

Khloe concluded: “Gratitude can turn a negative into a positive. Find a way to be grateful for your problems and they can become your blessings. ”

Fans wondered if Khloe’s new “blessing” might be a major clue that her new baby has arrived.

Khloe has always wanted a little brother for her four-year-old daughter True, who she already shares with Tristan.

CHILD NUMBER TWO

Given their turbulent pasts, many fans were shocked to learn this week that Khloe and Tristan will be welcoming another baby together.

However, a rep from Khloe confirmed that the baby was conceived in November, just before she dumped her former traitor forever.

A statement from the rep said, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

TRADANTE SCANDAL

Tristan first cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in 2018.

Several videos have surfaced online of Tristan apparently cheating on Khloe with other women.

He was still in the delivery room with Khloe for the birth of their daughter, but she threw him like a “piece of shit” in a KUWTK confessional.

However, Khloe decided to give her little dad another chance for their new daughter’s sake.

Several months later, he was spotted leaving a Hollywood nightclub with a mysterious group of women.

In February 2019, Khloe suffered one of her most public upsets after Tristan was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

As a result, Jordyn was ostracized by the Kardashian family and Khloe ended things with Tristan.

With the 2020 pandemic, the two reconciled as they were quarantined along with their daughter.

However, it transpired that Tristan had been involved in another scandal with model Sydney Chase.

Khloe off guard didn’t find out until he was publicly denounced by his own mistress.

During a podcast appearance, Sydney claimed that they have come out “multiple times” and “did it all”.

However, Sydney claimed that Tristan had told her at the time that he was single, and she ended their relationship once she learned that she was actually still with Khloe.

But she also claimed during an Instagram Live that Tristan sent her dirty messages and even told her that Khloé “wasn’t her type”.

THE LAST STRAW

Things really went to a head when court documents revealed last year that Tristan slept with Maralee Nichols on the night of her 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.

A love scandal surfaced when the pregnant fitness model sued him for child support payments and Tristan took a DNA test.

The results confirmed that he was the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born in December 2021.

It was never clear with Khloe, with whom he was having an exclusive relationship at the time of the relationship.

Instead he learned about it through court documents that were publicly leaked.

Tristan publicly apologized, but Khloe didn’t take him back.

