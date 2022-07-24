Khloé Kardashian, daughter True, cheers for North at the basketball game amid the baby news

Ads

Khloé Kardashian was seen sitting on the sidelines at a basketball game on Friday, but this time it wasn’t for former Tristan Thompson.

In a shot shared on Instagram Stories by Kardashian friend Natalie Halcro, reality star and sister Kim Kardashian, 41, puked up peace signs and pursed their lips as they cheered for North West, 9.

“Go north!” Halco captioned the sweet photo, adding a basketball emoji.

Kim and Khloé’s respective 4-year-old daughters Chicago West and True Thompson were also in attendance, along with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and Robert Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter. – one year old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The Kardashians recently vacationed in Turks and Caicos for Khloé’s 38th birthday. Instagram / @kimkardashian

The release came amid news that Khloé – who recently celebrated her 38th birthday with Kim, Rob and a pack of the brothers’ children in Turks & Caicos – is expecting her second child via a 31-year-old Tristan surrogate.

As previously reported by Page Six, Khloé split from the NBA player after news broke that she had a child with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols while they were still together.

The reality star welcomed daughter True in 2018.khloekardashian / instagram

However, before Khloé realized that Tristan had a child with another woman, the two conceived a child via a surrogate in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a Khloé rep told Page Six earlier this month. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on his family.”

Khloé is expecting her second child with Tristan via surrogate.realtristan13 / Instagram

Despite the baby’s “imminent” arrival, Tristan has been seen celebrating all over Europe in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Khloé remained unmoved and seemingly indifferent.

“ÐŸ” Don’t forget, the crown can tilt at times but never falls ðŸ ”, she captioned a recent Instagram photo of herself sporting her fit figure in a bikini.

Ads