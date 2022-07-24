Kevin Feige would support Ryan Gosling as the new Ghost Rider

The actor Ryan Gosling has openly revealed that he would like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider, and following that statement, Kevin Feigthe president of Marvel Studios and responsible for what does and doesn’t make it to the screen, seems to totally agree with that, since after an intense panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, Kevin Feige showed his support for Gosling.

“If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider. Ryan is amazing. I would love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken in Venice Beach and gets more publicity than any major movie that comes out.”Feige told MTV News, where he was asked if Gosling was being cast for the movie. Ghost Rider earlier this month:

“Ryan and I talked yesterday about the rumors that Nova said are not true”Josh Horowitz shared on Twitter. “BUT this morning, Ryan reached out to me to say there’s a superhero he wants to play… GHOST RIDER.”

It is clear that the followers of Marvel are looking for more content about Ghost Rider, who has appeared in live action several times, played by both Nicolas Cage as per Gabriel Luna, in the version Cage even said once that he thinks his Ghost Rider duology would have been better as an R-rated franchise:

“You know, Ghost Rider was a movie that should always have been an R-rated movie. David Goyer had a brilliant script, which he wanted to do with David, and for some reason they just didn’t let us do the movie. But that movie is still an R-rated movie. movie that should be made obviously not with me but it should be an R rated movie heck Deadpool was R rated and it worked great Ghost Rider was designed to be a scary superhero with an R rating and an edge and they just didn’t have it resolved back then.”