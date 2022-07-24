Keanu Reeves surprises fans with “incredible” material from the sequel to ‘John Wick’ at San Diego Comic-Con

fans of John Wick received a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.

The annual comic book convention and entertainment event takes place this weekend in San Diego, California from July 21-24.

On Friday, July 22, Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd by unveiling new footage of John Wick.

After appearing on the panel of his comic series BRZRKRwhich he co-wrote with Matt Kindt, the actor spoke at the Directors on Directing panel at Collider in which the director of john wick 4Chad Stahelski, was a speaker.

Together they released the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character take on enemies in his typically brutal fashion.

Fans also got to see her co-stars: Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown and Laurence Fishburne.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer, with many sharing their reactions on Twitter.

“’John Wick 4′ looks as good as the others…” one person wrote.

Another added: “First look at ‘John Wick 4’ trailer is amazing.”

“This new ‘John Wick 4’ trailer is insane,” someone else wrote.

Keanu Reeves returns to life as the professional assassin in ‘John Wick 4’ (Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum it was released in 2019 as the third installment in the franchise. The film, which also starred Halle Berry, was a box office success. Each installment in the franchise has surpassed its predecessor in grossing.

the premiere of john wick 4 is scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Elsewhere at Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made a surprise appearance at the panel for TI have walking deadwhere it was revealed that the film trilogy walking Dead which was announced earlier and stars Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes has been cancelled, but something else will replace it.