Kate Winslet refused to have her tummy erased and wrinkles removed for a series

This Monday, May 30, one of the most acclaimed series of the season ended, ‘Mare of Easttown’the police drama starring Kate Winslet on HBO, which has also been applauded for the truth that emanates from her character.

And it is that Inspector Sheehan is a real woman, whose natural appearance the actress herself defended tooth and nail, to the point that she came to prohibit any digital retouching of her body in a sex scene.

In an interview for the New York Times, the actress revealed how the director of the HBO miniseries, Craig Zobel, assured her that he planned to digitally remove “a piece of bulging belly” of the interpreter in a sex scene in which she appeared half-naked with Guy Pearce.

However, she was adamantly opposed. “Don’t even think about it!” Exclaimed the Oscar winner for ‘A Secret Passion’ to the filmmaker, remembering that she also asked, on two occasions, remove any photoshop retouching of the promotional posters of fiction.

They were like, ‘Kate, seriously, you can’t,’ and I was telling them that I know how many lines I have next to my eyes and politely asked them to give them back.”

Winslet wanted to give her character, a middle-aged detective, the greatest authenticity, so she asked the costume department to design clothes unflattering for Mare and the hairdresser and make-up asked that the hairstyle be typical of a real woman, day to day, who is focused on her work. In addition, she also claimed that the makeup of the protagonist of Mare of Easttown was minimal and that the detective had her face washed in almost all the scenes, in order to give it greater truth.

PLAY A REAL WOMAN

I look forward to playing Mare as a middle-aged woman, I turn 46 in October. I suppose that [eso] It has been what has made the public connect with my character, because there are no filters,” he said.

She is a completely practical but imperfect woman with a normal body and face that move in an age-appropriate way that shows her life and where she comes from. [Como actrices]I think we’re hungry for that,” she continued. “She’s a woman who looks in the mirror when she brushes her teeth in the morning and doesn’t look back the rest of the day. She is like that and a lot of women are too,” she added.

A bet on naturalness that has liked the critics and the public. On Rotten Tomatoes, the miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby has achieved a 92% critical support, with an average rating of 8 out of 10 based on 79 press reviews, raising the average to 82 out of 100 on Metacritic.