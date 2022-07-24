Kate Moss tells her bad experiences and the dangers in the world of fashion

The british model revealed this Sunday the experience suffered at age 15when he began to pose, and that discovered the dangers of the world of fashion and helped him distinguish who he should be wary of.

In an interview on BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs program, broadcast this Sunday, Moss explained that in a underwear posing session a photographer ordered her to take off her brabefore what she left running.

“I was like fifteen and he said to me, ‘Take your top off. I did, so I was very self-conscious about my body, and he told me to take my bra off. I could feel that something was not right thereso I grabbed my things and ran,” he explained. The experience “sharpened” his instincts and made him able to spot “somebody bad from afar.”

Moss had started working as a model at the age of 14, in 1988, after being discovered by the Storm agency.

He also recalled another bad experience posing with underwear for calvin klein next to the actor Mark Wahlberg in 1992, for which he had to take anxiolytics before the session.

For Moss, posing “topless” made her feel “objectified” and “vulnerable” at the same time.