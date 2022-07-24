Kate Moss breaks her silence and tells why she defended Johnny Depp in the trial against Amber Heard

Kate Moss has decided to break her silence to explain the reasons that led him to testify in favor of Johnny Deppwith whom he had an affair between 1994 and 1998, against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in the defamation trial that confronted them last May.

The British model appeared on the 25th of the same month to deny that the alleged violent episode had occurred occurred in Jamaica during a vacation together in which the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he would have pushed her down the stairs, a fact to which the actress of Aquaman.

In a brief intervention of just a few minutes, Moss explained that he had fallen down the stairs after slipping because the ground was wet from the rain, and that, as a result of the fall, he injured his back. The actor had left the room they shared shortly before, but he came back to help when he heard his screams. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs, ever”assured.





Two months after that moment, Moss has revealed that he made the decision to defend Depp because “I believe in truth and I believe in fairness and justice”, and “I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never threw me down the stairs”, For this reason, “I had to tell that truth”, he assured in an interview on the program Desert Island Discs BBC Radio, broadcast this Sunday, according to the newspaper The Sunday Times.

His bad experiences in the world of fashion

The ‘top model’, who started in the world of modeling at the age of 14 after being discovered by the Storm agency, has also been honest, revealing the experience she suffered at the age of 15 that discovered the dangers of the world of fashion and it helped him distinguish who he should and should not trust.

In this sense, Moss has narrated that, in a underwear posing sessiona photographer ordered her to take off her bra, before which she ran away.

“I was like 15 years old and he told me: ‘Take off your top. I did, so I was very shy about my body, and he he told me to take off my bra. I could feel that something was not right there, so I grabbed my stuff and ran out,” she said.

The experience “sharpened” his instinct and made him able to detect “someone bad from afar”.

Similarly, he recalled another bad experience posing in underwear for Calvin Klein with actor Mark Wahlberg in 1992, for which he had to take anxiolytics before the session.

For Moss, posing “topless” made her feel “objectified” and at the same time “vulnerable”.