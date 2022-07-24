Jonathan Gresham calls for Tony Khan’s release

Jonathan Gresham was defeated by Claudio Castagnoli in the event ROH Death Before Dishonor held this Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts, thus losing the Ring Of Honor World Championship. The fighter could have played his last fight in the promotion, since asked for his release after having a meeting with Tony Khan.

Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist from Fightful, has released information about it a few minutes ago, where he has indicated that the lack of communication between both parties would have been the trigger for this situation. Gresham felt that he had been disrespected due to several factors, including the length of the fight. It is not clear that the decision to change the headline was a key factor, but it is not ruled out.

“We are told that there was a miscommunication between the company and Gresham prior to the weekend, and Gresham is said to have felt disrespected over this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a turning point too“Sapp wrote. “Gresham finally got a meeting with Tony Khan before the show, where he shared his frustration with him. led to “cursing” Khan. Several talents confirmed this to Fightful after the ROH Death Before Dishonor show. “

“Gresham had interest from Japan, IMPACT and others before re-signing with ROH/AEW. Gresham told Fightful late last year that he was going to keep things and see where the ROH brand goes as felt a sense of loyalty and pride in continuing it“.

Sean Ross Sapp has also indicated that Jonathan Gresham could take some time out of the world of professional wrestling. “Fightful has contacted Khan and Gresham for answers, and we’re told from Gresham’s side of things that as of this time, Gresham is “done with wrestling for a while after this month.” It should be remembered that Gresham has some more agreed date, highlighting his appearance on the show of Ric Flair’s last fight next weekend.

Jonathan Gresham deletes his Twitter account

The request for release would not be the only news related to Jonathan Gresham in recent hours. The fighter has eliminated your twitter account, allegedly for having received personal insults, mostly aimed at his height. However, it is said that this decision could have been made after requesting his release from Khan.

