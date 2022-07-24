Jennifer Lopez turns 53: naked commercial of her beauty line

Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck will also be signedas he did in his newsletter On the JLo to announce her marriage. But Jennifer Lopez is and always will remain JLo. Proof? The video below …

Jennifer Lopez and the hot video

Jenny from the block turned 53 (invisible) on July 24th. Ben Affleck’s first birthday as a wife, secretly married in Las Vegas just a week ago. Celebrated in Paris, on honeymoon. Above all, giving her a gift to his 219 million followers. By giving them herself …

The body (not just the B-side) of JLo

JLo writes it himself, on his Instagram account. “Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT ™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty “.

Global mega star

In short, inside the new Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck there is always Jennifer Lopez. The Puerto Rican from the Bronx has become a global mega star. Very rich. Powerful. For Forbes the richest Latin American personality (man & woman) in Hollywood … 360 ° business woman …

The New York Times controversy

The “controversy” about the choice to say goodbye to her surname and switch to that of her husband, complete with an angry editorial by New York Times? The article signed by the novelist Jennifer Weiner, who speaks of a “medieval” choice and quotes The Handmaid’s Taleprobably she hasn’t even read it …