Jennifer Lopez: beauty identikit of the queen of pop

Fresh from marriage, breathtakingly beautiful, unchallenged Queen of pop since its debut in the 2000s and now also a beauty entrepreneur: who are we talking about? Of Jennifer Lopez clearly. Protagonist of one of the latest documentaries Netflixbut above all returning from the great success of his long-awaited return to the big screen with the film “Marry Me“-Whose sumptuous wedding dress became iconic on the spot-, Jlo he is now literally “living his best life”.

Instagram photo @jlobeauty

Well, it seems that the romantic comedy has authentically brought her luck: after having spent long years away, the backfire with Ben Affleck sent the whole world into raptures, giving it a new light as well as the so-called, longed-for “Happy Ending”In the ceremony a few days ago. So, at the dawn of her 53rd birthday, when the artist looks happier than ever, we are ready to analyze together traits that characterize her flawless look over the years.

The secret of Jlo in make-up is the glow

Instagram photo @inglot_cosmetics

If we were called to find a fil rouge in the best looks of Jennifer Lopez, favorites from the dawn of his career to today, this would undoubtedly be the finish extremely glowy that has accompanied every beauty-look she has shown over the years, in spite of any evolution and experimentation in terms of make-up. The face is always sculpted artfully, with cheekbones emphasized by a skilful play of light and shadow, strictly in the nuances of the bronze to emphasize its warm undertone to the maximum.

For such a perfect complexion, obviously great attention is paid to skincare routineto which Jlo he dedicated an entire adventure giving life to his staff beauty brand.

Another recurring element in the artist’s looks is certainly the focus on eye makeup: these always appear elongated, feline, the gaze made intense by heat Cat And Smokey Eyes chosen in shades of earth and bronze, and framed by long push-up lashes. To close it all, the inevitable veil of glossoften accompanied by Overlining.

Honey-colored waves and diffused lightening are his signature

Instagram photo @ chrisappleton1

With the exception of the short “wavy bob brackets” dating back to a few years ago, signed by Jennifer Lopez have always remained his wonderful ones long hairmade dynamic from time to time by sinuous soft waves.

As evidenced by her recent change of course towards ash blond, the only subject of experimentation for the singer and actress has always been the color: for a short period she even showed off daring pink hair, but her great love – in addition to the newlywed , of course- remains the honey blondewhich strategic diffuse lightening they give light and dimension.